GUNTHER On Plans For WrestleMania XL: “There’s A Few Options In The Pipeline”

What is “The Ring General” going to be doing inside the ring on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year?

Right now, it’s still unclear.

But there are a few options.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an interview, during which he was asked about Chad Gable’s desire to finish the story and take the title from him.

“I honestly gotta say, he’s not the only one, I guess,” he said. “That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them all.”

He continued, “So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there’s a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for ‘Mania. But like I said, I think there’s a bunch of guys. That’s just the life of a champion. You are chased by some people that want that prize, and it keeps me on edge.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.