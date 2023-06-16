GUNTHER Talks About Getting Close To Major WWE Milestone

GUNTHER is inching closer to a significant WWE milestone.

During a recent interview with Cincy 3:60, the Imperium leader spoke about his ongoing 371-day reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and how cool it be would be to surpass the iconic 454-day reign by WWE legend The Honky Tonk Man.

“It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date,” GUNTHER said. “But also, there’s still some time to go, and I try to focus on what’s right in front of me and make the best out of that situation.”

GUNTHER continued, “I don’t try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it’s not that far away. I think once it’s all said and done, I’ll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.