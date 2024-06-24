Hall Of Famer Kept Trying To Get Jacob Fatu Into WWE Without Success

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut on last week’s SmackDown, by attacking Cody Rhodes at the end of the show.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said the following about Fatu’s appearance:

“Jacob Fatu really should have been in WWE five, 10 years ago. He had troubles. He was somebody that was on my radar. I wanted him; I wanted to make him a Mark Henry guy, and I kept being told no. I’m so glad, I thank God every day that people get second chances. And for him to get his on a stage like this is super, super impressive.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

WWE filed to trademark the term “Samoan Werewolf” which will apparently be the nickname for Fatu moving forward.