High Stakes Match Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A high stakes title eliminator has been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of Saturday night’s show in Memphis, TN., All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of a Memphis Street Fight between ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and Jeff Jarrett.

If Jarrett wins, he will earn a shot at “The Mad King’s” ROH World Championship.

Previously announced for this week’s AEW Collision is Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Miro vs. Action Andretti in singles action.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage, as well as AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII results coverage at 10/9c.