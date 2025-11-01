Hologram Announces He Underwent Successful Knee Surgery

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Hologram sustained a knee injury at the end of September and was taken off television following a brutal attack by Kyle Fletcher, which was used to explain his absence.

Recently, Hologram took to Instagram to announce that he has undergone knee surgery required due to his injury.

Hologram wrote, “Surgery🦵🏥👨‍⚕️✅

Rehab 🩼🏋️🏃‍♂️⏭️

Rise up 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

It was reported that he was expected to be out for the rest of the year, and this information was recently confirmed by Fightful Select.

Hologram, previously known as Aramís, signed with AEW after working for Lucha Underground and MLW, among other companies. He made his AEW debut in April 2024.