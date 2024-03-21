Hooded Figure From This Week’s WWE NXT Revealed

The main event of this week’s episode of NXT TV on the USA Network saw Trick Williams defeat Meta-Four’s Noam Dar in a singles match.

Immediately following the match, Carmelo Hayes’ music hit, and his personal security team made their way down to the ring. A hooded figure then made his way out and distracted Williams, which allowed Hayes to unmask himself as part of his security team and attack Williams ahead of their showdown at Stand & Deliver.

Fightful Select reports sources have confirmed that NXT referee Daryl Sharma (also known as Adrian Butler) was the person under the hood.