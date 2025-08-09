Hornswoggle Shares Story Of Last-Minute Change To Vince McMahon’s Son Angle

On the latest episode of the “Mic Check with Ken Anderson” podcast, Dylan Postl — best known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle — shared the wild, behind-the-scenes story of how he became Vince McMahon’s on-screen illegitimate son in one of WWE’s most infamous and bizarre storylines.

Postl revealed that he learned about the huge twist just minutes before it happened live on Monday Night Raw, and that it all came about due to a last-minute change in plans.

The storyline had been building for weeks with the original payoff set to reveal Ken Anderson (then Mr. Kennedy) as McMahon’s son, setting him up for a major main event push. However, Anderson was pulled from the storyline after a wellness policy violation resulted in a 30-day suspension, forcing WWE to make a sudden change just days before the planned reveal in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Postl recalled arriving at the arena that day with no clue what was about to happen. “I literally was showing up to Green Bay TV that day to maybe go out for that rehearsal for the Vince’s kid thing,” Postl said. “And I was like, oh, man, okay, whatever.”

Moments before rehearsal, WWE producer Bruce Prichard pulled him aside. “He goes, ‘Give me your phone and whatever else you have on you.’ Then he says, ‘You’re the son.’ And I go, ‘F*ck you.’ He goes, ‘No, you’re the son.’”

Postl was immediately taken backstage and told to hide under the ring until showtime to keep the reveal a total surprise. His gear was brought to him under the ring, and he was instructed not to talk to anyone.

While hiding, Postl heard Vince McMahon’s voice through the ring. “Vince goes, ‘Hey, Dylan… just wanted to say, congratulations. This could be a lot of fun.’”

At the time, Postl had no idea how big the storyline would be for his career. “Looking at that now… I had no idea it would be the most talked-about thing of my career. Easily,” he reflected.

The “illegitimate son” storyline went on to place Hornswoggle in main event segments, including the 15th Anniversary of Raw, where he posed for a McMahon family photo, had a pose-down with Hulk Hogan, and poured beer on Vince McMahon.

