Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania 42 Preview, Potential Surprises

It’s the biggest weekend of the wrestling year, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast — presented by PWMania.com — is here to break it all down!

With WrestleMania 42 set for a huge two-night event, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent dive into everything you need to know heading into the show. From the matches they’re most excited for to builds that haven’t quite delivered, the duo gives their full preview, analysis, and expectations for WWE’s biggest stage.

On this episode, they cover:

The must-see matches of WrestleMania weekend

Which storylines have underwhelmed heading into the event

Potential show-stealers and surprise outcomes

Early thoughts on how the card could shape WWE’s future

Plus, the guys also discuss a major moment from AEW, as Darby Allin captures the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on Dynamite, and what that victory could mean moving forward.

Listen now: