Hour 1 Of WWE Night Of Champions To Air Live On ESPN With 2026 KOTR & QOTR Finals

WWE has announced both tournament finals will air during the opening hour of Night of Champions 2026 this Saturday, June 27, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE simulcasts on ESPN, with full streaming via ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

The Queen of the Ring Final is expected to go first, with IYO SKY taking on WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. The King of the Ring Final follows — Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio.

As usual, SummerSlam title shots are on the line. SKY wins the right to challenge either Morgan or Rhea Ripley for a world title match at SummerSlam. Morgan, if she gets past SKY, would earn a shot at Ripley’s WWE Women’s Championship — giving her a shot at leaving SummerSlam as a double champion. The King of the Ring winner gets his choice of challenging either Roman Reigns (World Heavyweight Championship) or Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship) at SummerSlam.

Rhodes himself defends the Undisputed title the same night in a Triple Threat against Gunther and Sami Zayn.