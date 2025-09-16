How Much WWE Is Being Paid To Hold WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE announced last week that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

This announcement has received backlash from fans for various reasons, including the challenges of traveling to Saudi Arabia for American fans and various political concerns.

According to a recent report, WWE is set to receive $100 million from Saudi Arabia for hosting WrestleMania 43. However, Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com was asked about his estimate of the payment WWE received from the Saudi Arabian government for holding this prestigious event.

He speculated that the actual amount could be significantly higher than $100 million, suggesting it might be closer to $250 million.