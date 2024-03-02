Huge Challenged Issued By The Rock And Roman Reigns For WWE WrestleMania 40

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX kicked off with The Bloodline addressing the fans and responding to the challenge made by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes towards WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ahead of Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock began by taking shots at the people of Arizona then declined Rhodes’ challenge, but did make a challenge of his own. Rock said that he and Roman Reigns will face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 40 and if The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion wins, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside on night two of WrestleMania 40, but if he and Reigns wins, Rhodes’ match against Reigns on night two will be Bloodline Rules.

The People’s Champion ended the segment by telling Rhodes and Rollins that they only have until next week’s episode of SmackDown to respond. The Rock also acknowledged Reigns as his tribal chief and both men said “if you smell what The Bloodline is cooking.”

Click here for complete WWE SmackDown results.

