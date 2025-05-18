Nikki Bella Breaks Silence On $3,500 Child Support Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has issued a direct response to online commentary surrounding the details of her finalized divorce settlement with Artem Chigvintsev, specifically addressing the reported $3,500 monthly child support payments and $200,000 in alimony.

Earlier this week, TMZ.com reported that Bella will pay Chigvintsev monthly child support for their son Matteo, along with two lump sum payments totaling $200,000 as part of the divorce agreement. The news prompted online speculation and criticism, leading Bella to clear the air via a post on Twitter/X.

“I hope you all read this bc you all don’t understand the law,” Bella wrote. “Child Support is about income per year. So whoever makes more and depending on how much they make a year they pay monthly.”

Bella also clarified that she and Chigvintsev share 50/50 custody of Matteo and emphasized that the $200,000 figure reported in the media pertains to alimony, not child support.

“CA State Law. And the 200k is bc he didn’t sign a pre nup. So that’s alimony. Has nothing to do with anything else except divorce. You’ll need to educate yourself and stop assuming off of click hate headlines.”

The clarification arrives following TMZ’s coverage of court documents, which also revealed that Bella would be solely responsible for Matteo’s speech therapy expenses, while both parents will equally split costs for his extracurricular activities.

Bella’s comments highlight her ongoing frustration with misleading or inflammatory headlines, particularly those surrounding public figures’ personal matters. Her statement has been met with a wave of support from fans applauding her transparency and pushback against misinformation.

