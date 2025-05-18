Former WWE Star Criticizes AEW Wrestlers’ On-Screen Appearance

Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, made headlines this week with a candid breakdown of the AEW product during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, offering both sharp criticism and genuine praise.

Dyer didn’t hold back when it came to AEW’s presentation, particularly how some talent appear on television. Using The Hurt Syndicate as an example, he contrasted their polished look with others in the company.

“What frustrates me sometimes with AEW [is] you got Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP, and they look like a million bucks standing in the middle of the ring,” Dyer began. “They got fancy suits on, they look good, they have sunglasses. But then the other two guys come out, to cut a promo against them, to potentially face them for the tag titles, and they look like s*** — tank tops, doesn’t look like you got a haircut or shaved. I think there’s some guys there that have to stop being so casual about their appearance on that show.”

While Dyer was critical of AEW’s polish, he also took time to commend Will Ospreay for his loyalty to the brand and his recent statements comparing AEW and WWE.

“He backs up his comments. He’s not burying anyone. He’s not burying a company. He even talks about Triple H. He doesn’t know him, he’s not taking shots at him, even though I think Triple H has taken a shot at him before,” Dyer noted. “I think Hunter said one time ‘I don’t want guys who don’t want to work all the time.’ AEW’s pumping out more shows than WWE might at this time, with how many shows a week they’re doing, because WWE’s not doing live events anymore. So I’m behind what he said. It offends me zero. It shouldn’t offend anyone. He’s taken pride in his place.”

Dyer’s comments echo broader discussions within the industry about presentation, professionalism, and the evolving identities of major wrestling promotions. While he’s no longer with WWE, his perspective as a veteran of both the main roster and NXT continues to stir conversation in both locker rooms and among fans.

