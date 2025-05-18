John Cena Addresses Career Outlook, Teases Future Turning Point

In a candid new interview with Entertainment Tonight, WWE legend John Cena offered insight into his mindset as he approaches what could be a major turning point in his career later this year.

When asked about what lies ahead, Cena shared a measured and introspective response.

“I’ll know when I get there,” he said, referring to his uncertain long-term future. “Honestly, it’s a sports cliché, but I’m climbing the hill in front of me. On the WWE side, we’re just taking it one at a time.”

Cena recently competed at a WWE live event in St. Louis, where he faced longtime rival Randy Orton in what many considered a symbolic closing chapter to their storied 25-year rivalry.

“We did our last one in St. Louis, I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to kind of put a close on that 25-year rivalry. As every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone.”

Looking ahead to December 2025, a timeframe that has been widely speculated as a possible end point for Cena’s in-ring career, the 16-time world champion made it clear he’s not rushing to any final decisions.

“There is a long way until December,” Cena concluded. “I’ll let you know when I get there.”

Cena’s farewell tour is currently ongoing, with appearances planned throughout the year. As always, the WWE Universe continues to watch closely, knowing that every appearance from “The Face That Runs the Place” may be one of his last.

