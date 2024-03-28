Hulk Hogan Added To Jam-Packed Lineup At WWE World During WrestleMania Week

WWE World is the place to be during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

This week, WWE has announced pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has joined the growing list of top WWE Superstars and other legends scheduled to appear at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets are available for purchase at Fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets. WWE World is set to take place from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Previously announced as appearing are CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, as well as many others.

Make sure to join us here for around-the-clock news and live results coverage of all things WWE and WrestleMania during WrestleMania XL Weekend next week.