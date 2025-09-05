Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Set To Return Via WWE Vault YouTube Channel

According to Variety, the classic 1980s animated series “Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling,” featuring Brad Garrett as the voice of Hogan, will soon be available on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

Starting tomorrow, September 6th, four episodes will be added each Saturday morning, released in chronological order at 6 AM, 8 AM, 10 AM, and noon ET.

The first four episodes to be released are titled “Junkyard 500/Junkenstein,” “The Four-Legged Pickpocket,” “Clean Gene/André’s Giant Problem,” and “Gorilla My Dreams.”

“Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling” aired from 1985 to 1986 and showcased the WWE Hall of Famer as the leader of a group of babyfaces who battled Roddy Piper’s heels in various kid-friendly scenarios.

Other notable talents featured in the series included André the Giant, Junkyard Dog, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, The Iron Sheik, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and “Mean” Gene Okerlund.