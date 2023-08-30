IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Awesome Kong’s Return For IMPACT 1000

You can officially pencil in a big return at the IMPACT 1000 special milestone event coming up next month.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the return of women’s wrestling legend Awesome Kong for their milestone show scheduled for September 14, 2023.

“IMPACT Hall of Famer and former multi-time Knockouts World Champion, Awesome Kong, will return to the ring for the first time in over three years when IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its monumental 1000th episode on September 9th in White Plains, NY.,” the announcement began. “Be there LIVE and witness the carnage of Kong!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

IMPACT 1000 (9/14/2023)

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky) and others TBA will appear on the episode* Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong will wrestle her first match since 2020, opponent TBA* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA