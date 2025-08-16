D-Von Dudley And Dixie Carter Bury Grudges At Hulk Hogan Memorial

The recent memorial service for the late Hulk Hogan brought together wrestling stars and industry figures from across generations.

For WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, the gathering became a moment of reflection, and an opportunity to heal old wounds.

Speaking on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast, D-Von revealed that the service allowed him to reconnect with former TNA President Dixie Carter for the first time in years.

D-Von admitted he had carried “hard feelings” over the way his initial TNA run ended, but the reunion helped him finally let go of the negativity. “That’s what me and Dixie were talking about, because I hadn’t seen Dixie in years… It was kind of like a reunion. The hard feelings that I might have had with the company during that time were all washed away. It wasn’t the new regime of TNA — it was the old regime that I had problems letting go of. But I was just happy I was able to let that go and to be good with Dixie again. I really enjoyed her company. We talked, we laughed, we joked, and we said it shouldn’t take things like this to bring us together. We had more good times than bad times.”

D-Von also reflected on his relationship with Eric Bischoff, noting that his experience working with Bischoff in TNA was far different than the negative stories he had heard from others regarding Bischoff’s WCW tenure. “The Eric Bischoff I met in TNA wasn’t the same person that some of these guys who badmouth him saw. I saw what he gave to me when I first met him. Maybe he was a different person back then, but he’s not that same Eric now. As far as I’m concerned, I have no ill feelings whatsoever. He helped me and my family, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him. Again, we’re family, man — that’s all I can say.”

The full interview with D-Von Dudley, including more reflections from the Hogan memorial, can be heard below.