Steve Maclin Wants Ethan Page Clash With NXT North American Title On The Line

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed a potential all-out war between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling with MuscleMan Malcolm.

Maclin said, “I’m prepared just as I’ve always been prepared. It’s just like you always expect the unexpected in professional wrestling and never say never. Things that you wouldn’t think are gonna happen always end up happening. You had AJ Styles coming back at Slammiversary.

He continued, “Nobody ever thought that and here we are 11 years later coming back to his home. But for me, if whoever wants to cross that line, I’ve been saying it for months, I’m the one that holds the line. I’m the TNA International Champion. That’s my job. That’s what I instill in myself is to go out there and stick up for my own company and my own brand, and if they wanna go to war, they can go to war. I’m ready to take on a bunch of failed athletes, cause that’s what the NIL guys are.”

Maclin added, ”They’re just failed athletes that are picking another profession.”

On who from WWE NXT he wants to face:

“One that’s been sticking out to me for the past couple of weeks, I know Santino’s got his match coming up, is Ethan Page. I think All Ego, the North American, now his Canadian style title he’s got on that North American title versus the international champion would be a pretty good matchup to have.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)