Wrestling Promoter Recounts Saving Scott Steiner’s Life At TNA Taping

On a recent episode of the Talk’n Shop podcast with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, wrestling promoter and Georgia deputy sheriff Chris “Lazer” Johnson shared the dramatic, firsthand story of the night he saved WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner’s life.

The incident took place backstage at a TNA Wrestling taping in Atlanta in March 2020.

Johnson, who co-owns Lariato Pro Wrestling alongside The Good Brothers, recalled that after Steiner had cut a promo in the ring at the Coca-Cola Roxy, he collapsed backstage. “I just happened to go check on something, and Scott’s laying on the floor,” Johnson said. “There’s people around him, they’re holding his hand and talking to him. I’m getting close to him, and he’s purple — his lips. Brother’s not breathing.”

Realizing the urgency of the situation, Johnson — a trained first responder — immediately stepped in. “Why are we holding hands, right? I’m like, ‘Listen, we’ve got to do this.’ So I jumped in and started chest compressions. If you’re unresponsive, even though you’re not breathing, if you’re getting blood pumped to your organs, they’re usually going to be okay… If you keep that blood pumping, you’re probably not going to go braindead.”

Another person joined in to assist before medical staff arrived with a defibrillator. “They come in with a defibrillator and all the things and shock him and send him on his way,” Johnson said, admitting that he wasn’t sure Steiner would make it. “I’ll be honest, I told him this after we talked — I did not think he was alive when he left.”

Doc Gallows confirmed the account, saying Steiner has since expressed his gratitude countless times. “He’s forever indebted to Johnson for saving his life,” Gallows noted. “He’ll tell you straight up — ‘Lazer saved my life.’”

The full interview, which also features Johnson discussing his history with The Good Brothers and running Lariato Pro, is available below.