Impact Wrestling Results – November 16, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on AXSTV from Chicago, IL. You are in for a fantastic show as Trinity puts her Knockouts World Championship on the line against Sonny Kiss. Plus, Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs. ABC, and Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace vs. Steve Maclin & KiLynn King. Also, Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander and so much more!

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c)

RESULTS: ABC defeats Kenny King and Sheldon Jean via pinfall with the Art of Finess into The Fold from Chris Bey on Sheldon Jean.

Vignette:

MK Ultra says they aim to reshape “your reality.”

Heath vs. Moose w/ Brian Myers

RESULTS: Moose defeats Heath via pinfall with a massive Spear! Brian Myers distracted the referee for Moose to get the upper hand.

After the match, Moose and Brian continued their beatdown! Rhino has seen enough and rushes the ring. He gets both men down, Moose retreats as Rhino GORES Brian Myers!

Backstage:

Moose cuts a promo about Rhino being in his business. Then Moose challenges Rhino to a match at Final Resolution.

Lucha Rules: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Myron Reed) vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Juventud Guerrera

RESULTS: Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Juventud Guerrera defeats The Rascalz via pinfall with a Destination Hell Hole on Reed from Black Taurus.

Backstage:

Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander were shown warming up for their match tonight.

Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace defeats Steve Maclin & KiLynn King via pinfall with a Grace Driver.

After the match, Bully was behind Grace with the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Cup. he turned around quickly and took it from him. They had a stare down, then shook hands. Fans booed at first, but then cheered when Bully raised Grace’s hand.

Knockouts World Championship: Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION TRINITY! Trinity defeats Sonny Kiss via pinfall with a sit out bomb.

Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander were shown on their way to the ring.

Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

RESULTS: Will Ospreay defeats Josh Alexander via pinfall with Storm Breaker!