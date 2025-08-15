TNA Emergence Card, How To Watch, Start Time, Full Line-Up

TNA Emergence 2025 takes place tonight (Friday, August 15, 2025) at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

TNA looks to keep its momentum rolling with a stacked card featuring championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and the potential retirement of a hardcore legend.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena — Baltimore, Maryland, USA

TNA Emergence 2025 Start Time

Region / Time Zone Date Local Time US Eastern (ET) Fri, Aug 15, 2025 8:00 PM US Central (CT) Fri, Aug 15, 2025 7:00 PM US Pacific (PT) Fri, Aug 15, 2025 5:00 PM UK (BST) Sat, Aug 16, 2025 1:00 AM

Countdown to Emergence Pre-Show begins 30 minutes earlier.

How to Watch

Fans can watch TNA Emergence 2025 live on the TNA+ streaming platform. The Countdown to Emergence pre-show starts at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 8 PM ET.

Full Match Card

TNA World Championship

Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose

TNA X-Division Championship

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

TNA World Tag Team Championship

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way

The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) (c) w/ M By Elegance & The Personal Concierge vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) w/ Jacy Jayne vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside

TNA International Championship – No DQ, No Countouts

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something

Singles Match

Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali

Retirement Match (If Callihan Loses, He Must Retire)

Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

Tag Team Match

The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann)

Countdown to Emergence – Singles Match

Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary

Countdown to Emergence – Singles Match

Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man

(Card subject to change)

PWMania will have full results, coverage, and breaking news from TNA Emergence 2025 all night long.