TNA Emergence Card, How To Watch, Start Time, Full Line-Up

TNA Emergence 2025 takes place tonight (Friday, August 15, 2025) at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.
TNA looks to keep its momentum rolling with a stacked card featuring championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and the potential retirement of a hardcore legend.
Date, Time & Venue
Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena — Baltimore, Maryland, USA
TNA Emergence 2025 Start Time
|Region / Time Zone
|Date
|Local Time
|US Eastern (ET)
|Fri, Aug 15, 2025
|8:00 PM
|US Central (CT)
|Fri, Aug 15, 2025
|7:00 PM
|US Pacific (PT)
|Fri, Aug 15, 2025
|5:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|Sat, Aug 16, 2025
|1:00 AM
Countdown to Emergence Pre-Show begins 30 minutes earlier.
How to Watch
Fans can watch TNA Emergence 2025 live on the TNA+ streaming platform. The Countdown to Emergence pre-show starts at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 8 PM ET.
Full Match Card
TNA World Championship
Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose
TNA X-Division Championship
Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
TNA World Tag Team Championship
The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed)
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way
The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) (c) w/ M By Elegance & The Personal Concierge vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) w/ Jacy Jayne vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside
TNA International Championship – No DQ, No Countouts
Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something
Singles Match
Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali
Retirement Match (If Callihan Loses, He Must Retire)
Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
Tag Team Match
The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann)
Countdown to Emergence – Singles Match
Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary
Countdown to Emergence – Singles Match
Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man
(Card subject to change)
PWMania will have full results, coverage, and breaking news from TNA Emergence 2025 all night long.