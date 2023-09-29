Impact Wrestling Results – September 28, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV from Graceland Live in Memphis, TN. On the card is, Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey and Rhino is in action. Plus, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin puts his title on the line against Alan Angels and more. Continue below for the results.

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels

RESULTS: AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION CHRIS SABIN! Chris Sabin defeats Alan Angels via pinfall with a Cradle Shock. After the match, a video package for Kenta played. Kenta is coming to Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory!

BACKSTAGE:

Shelley is interviewed and says he respects what Alexander has done. But he challenges Josh to step up to the plate at Bound for Glory.

Jack Price vs. Rhino

RESULTS: Rhino defeats Jack Price via pinfall with a Gore! After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Rhino from behind. Rhino gained control but Maclin rolled out of the ring and ran up the ramp.

BACKSTAGE:

Tasha Steelz discusses her return to the ring last week. She’s going to bring the flava every week. Deonna Purrazzo then walks up and welcomes her back officially. Tasha said it felt good to stand side by side with her. Deonna pitches working together. Tasha likes the idea. They agree to have each other’s backs.

ELSE WHERE BACKSTAGE:

Alisha complains to Eddie about Impact 1000. Eddie says this is not over with Kazarian before Frankie did not beat him two weeks ago. Kaz walks up and agrees that he wants to put an end to this. Kazarian is going to talk to management about ending it properly.

Yuya Uemura says goodbye to Impact Wrestling:

Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura came out for Uemura’s goodbye. Hendry, he praised Uemura, but out comes The Rascalz interrupting and insulted the duo. They brawled, but Santino Marella came out to make the match official. He said that if Joya won, he would allow Uemura to stay in IMPACT AND THE MATCH IS NEXT!

Joya (Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats Joya via pinfall with a low blow and spray paint to the eyes from Trey Miguel to Yuya Uemura.

BACKSTAGE WITH GISELE SHAW:

Gia asks Gisele Shaw about facing Trinity tonight. Shaw plans on walking out of Bound for Glory as Knockouts Champion after she wins tonight.

Vignette for the Design:

Deaner is promising to return to his throne, and it starts with Kon facing Josh Alexander.

Memphis Street Fight: Kenny King & Sheldon Jean vs. Tommy Dreamer & Heath

RESULTS: Tommy Dreamer & Heath defeats Kenny King & Sheldon Jean via pinfall with a Dreamer Driver through the table from Tommy Dreamer to Sheldon Jean. After the match, Crazzy Steve attacks Dreamer with his Feast or Fire Digital Media Championship Briefcase sending a warning to the current champion.

Impact announcement:

Scott D’Amore will induct Tenay & West, while Gail Kim will induct Traci Brooks during the BFG pre-show.

BACKSTAGE:

ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) sends a message to The Rascalz after Bey won the tag team title shot briefcase. ABC pitches a Fans Revenge lumberjack strap match to John Skyler. Skyler points out that Hotch is MIA. ABC then tells Skyler to find a partner.

Jonathan Gresham vs. “SpeedBall” Mike Bailey

RESULTS: Jonathan Gresham defeats “SpeedBall” Mike Bailey via pinfall. After several pinfall attempts Gresham finally gets the pin with a handful of trunks. Gresham refused to look at his former partner. He turned his back and walked away.

Backstage:

Moose talks to Myers about holding the World title briefcase. Moose wants a singles match next week.

Steve Maclin is looking for Bully Ray in the locker room. Bully says he’ll talk to PCO for Maclin. Maclin starts to question what’s led to Bully going soft.

Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans vs Trinity

RESULTS: Trinity defeats Gisele Shaw via submission with Starstruck after Jai tripped Shaw thinking it was Trinity. After the match, Shaw, Evans, and Vidal attacks Trinity until Mickie James made the save. James then challenged Trinity to a match for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound for Glory!