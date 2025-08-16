TNA Emergence Results – August 15, 2025

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena – Baltimore, MD

Countdown to Emergence – Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary

The pre-show kicked off with a grudge match after Rosemary blinded Indi Hartwell with green mist on iMPACT!. Rosemary tried to trap Indi in the Upside Down, but Hartwell escaped and struck back with an elbow drop off the top for a near fall. When Rosemary prepared to unleash the mist again, Dani Luna cut her off, giving Hartwell the opening to deliver Hurts Donut for the win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

Backstage – Moose & Sami Callihan

Moose apologized to Sami Callihan for recent harsh words. To his surprise, Callihan thanked him, admitting the honesty fueled his fire. Callihan vowed that if he couldn’t defeat Mike Santana tonight, he would retire from in-ring competition.

The Hometown Man vs. Ryan Nemeth

The hometown crowd rallied behind their man, though Nemeth struck first with a sharp dropkick. The Hometown Man battled back, spinning Nemeth with an airplane spin before hitting a TKO. He sealed the deal with a quick roll-up in front of his Baltimore supporters.

Winner: The Hometown Man

TNA X-Division Championship – Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

A show-stealing battle unfolded as Leon Slater defended against Cedric Alexander. The two traded high-impact offense, from Alexander’s brainbuster and German suplexes to Slater’s lariats and aerial attacks. Near falls piled up as the match escalated until Slater connected with Big Play Slater, then hit a Styles Clash followed by his signature Swanton 450 to retain. Afterward, the two men shook hands in a show of respect.

Winner and STILL X-Division Champion: Leon Slater

Backstage – Trick Williams & FIR$T CLA$$

Gia Miller caught up with TNA World Champion Trick Williams alongside FIR$T CLA$$. The group expressed full confidence heading into their matches tonight.

Mustafa Ali vs. Matt Cardona

Cardona clashed with Mustafa Ali as Order 4’s Great Hands caused constant interference. Cardona fought through the chaos, at one point smashing Ali face-first into the steel post and landing a missile dropkick. With Tasha Steelz distracting the referee, the Hands struck again, but Cardona countered Ali’s 450 into a pin to steal the victory. After the bell, Order 4 overwhelmed Cardona until Agent Zero chokeslammed him — but The System ran in to even the odds ahead of their tag match.

Winner: Matt Cardona

The System vs. FIR$T CLA$$

Brian Myers endured a long beating from FIR$T CLA until spearing Francis and tagging Eddie Edwards. Edwards hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Swann, but Order 4’s arrival at ringside ignited a brawl with The System. The distraction allowed Francis to drop Edwards with the Down Payment, giving FIR$T CLA a big win.

Winners: FIR$T CLA$$ (A.J. Francis & Rich Swann)

TNA Injury Report Presented by Bioflex

The update revealed Trey Miguel is sidelined with a hernia, KC Navarro with a dislocated knee, and Moose cleared to compete despite a hip injury.

Baltimore Street Fight – Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

With his career on the line, Sami Callihan demanded his match with Mike Santana be a Baltimore Street Fight. Callihan fought with trademark brutality — papercuts, a staple gun, and a low blow all featured. He hit the Cactus Driver 97 but couldn’t keep Santana down. Santana fired back with the Rolling Buck 50, then survived Callihan’s desperate onslaught before connecting with Spin the Block for the win.

After the match, Callihan left his boots in the ring, signaling retirement, until Eric Young confronted him backstage. Joe Hendry quickly stepped in to support Sami.

Winner: Mike Santana

Backstage – Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth reminded everyone that he and his brother still hold a contractual rematch for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship – The Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration vs. Fatal Influence vs. Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee

Before the four-way began, TNA officials announced Léi Yǐng Lee had re-signed with the company. The bout quickly spiraled into chaos with champions’ entourages, Masha Slamovich, and even Jacy Jayne brawling at ringside. The referee eventually ejected everyone from ringside to restore order.

Inside, Fatal Influence nearly closed it out and The IInspiration teased The Idolizer, but Heather and M capitalized. After using the title belt as a weapon, The Elegance Brand stole the victory to keep their gold.

Winners and STILL Knockouts Tag Team Champions: The Elegance Brand

TNA International Championship (No Count-Outs, No Disqualifications) – Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something

A brutal fight for the International Title saw Jake Something batter Maclin with heavy strikes, even powerbombing him onto the steel steps. Maclin answered with an Olympic Slam and a dive off the stage. Jake countered Caught in the Crosshairs into a Dragon Sleeper, but Maclin powered through and delivered the KIA to retain.

After the match, Maclin exchanged words with Frankie Kazarian, issuing a challenge that Kazarian declined — at least for now.

Winner and STILL International Champion: Steve Maclin

TNA World Tag Team Championship – The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz

Matt and Jeff Hardy defended against Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed in a fast-paced contest. The Hardys controlled early before The Rascalz turned the tide with tandem offense. Highlights included Jeff’s superplex, Wentz’s Swanton, and Matt’s elbow drop in rapid succession.

Late in the match, Jeff countered Flame On and sent Reed into a Twist of Fate from Matt. Jeff sealed it with a Swanton Bomb to secure the victory. Afterward, both teams shared a respectful handshake.

Winners and STILL World Tag Team Champions: The Hardys

FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse

Francis and Swann disrespected Baltimore in their impromptu Penthouse segment until the Ravens’ mascot Poe, backed by The System, stepped in to shut them up.

TNA World Championship – Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose

The main event saw Trick Williams defend the TNA World Title against Moose in front of a passionate Baltimore crowd. The fight quickly spilled to ringside, where Moose absorbed punishment in front of his family. Both men traded bombs — Moose hitting a pop-up powerbomb and a superplex, Williams answering with suplexes and a crash-through table spot.

When the referee was inadvertently taken out, Moose hit another Spear that should have ended it, but no count was made. Williams capitalized, surviving Moose’s offense and hitting multiple Trick Shots to finally keep him down.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva presented Williams with the championship as Emergence went off the air.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Trick Williams