Mike Santana Retires Sami Callihan At TNA Emergence

During Friday night’s TNA Emergence event, Mike Santana ended Sami Callihan’s career by defeating him in a Baltimore Street Fight, using his Spin the Block finisher.

After the match, Callihan, who had stated that he would retire if he couldn’t beat Santana at the PPV, took off his boots and left them in the ring.

Callihan began his wrestling career in 2005 and achieved notable success, including a reign as iMPACT World Champion, as well as stints in ROH, WWE NXT, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Lucha Underground, and MLW. Callihan’s tenure in TNA began in November 2017.