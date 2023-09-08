Impact Wrestling Results – September 7, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV and pre rerecorded from Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex with a stacked show. On the card is, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna, Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight, SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan and so much more. Continue below for the complete results.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna w/ Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

RESULTS: Deonna Purrazzo defeats Dani Luna via submission with the Fujiwara Armbar.

Crazzy Steve vignette:

He challenges Black Taurus to a match at Victory Road.

Backstage:

Tommy Dreamer is talking about Impact coming up on 1000 episode and how he’s putting it all on the line at Victory Road. He talks about how his dad took him to meet his first love in professional wrestling and how his mom and dad have supported him his entire career. Dreamer says they were front row for his WWE tryout in that same building and how they were there when he main evented it for ECW. Tommy says seven blocks away, he said goodbye to his mom at a hospital. He says he’s blessed to have had her.

Heath walks in and says that he loves Tommy, but he’s going to put his career against Kenny because Kenny is talking junk? He says they all love him and respect him, but maybe he should take a step back, swallow his pride and re-asses. Dreamer nods and says Heath is right. It’s either going to be the end, or finally something for him and another chapter he gets to write for Tommy Dreamer.

Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura vs. CHAMPAGNE SINGH & SHERA

RESULTS: Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura defeats Champagne Singh & Shera via pinfall with the One Hit Wonder.

Backstage:

Steve Maclin and Bully Ray talk about their upcoming matches. They end up arguing as the camera pans to Gia.

Interview:

Gia asks Josh Alexander about his match tonight in tag team action with PCO against Maclin and Bully. Josh says he sees Maclin and sees red because they have unfinished business. But tonight is the tag match, and tonight he and PCO are going to make a statement and bring violence and mayhem to them.

Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

RESULTS: Sami Callihan & Rich Swann defeats Subculture via pinfall with a 450 Splash.

Gisele Shaw promo:

She says, says they got screwed over at Emergence. But they eliminated MK Ultra in last week’s battle royal. Shaw and Evans are coming for the tag gold at Victory Road.

Rascals Promo:

They talk about facing Motor City Machine Guns when The Good Hands interrupt and claim they deserve a title shot.

Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight

RESULTS: Lio Rush defeats Kevin Knight via pinfall with The Final Hour Frog Splash. After the match, Rush attacked Knight until Kushida made the save.

Knockouts World Championship Contract Signing Trinity (c) and Alisha Edwards:

This ended with Alisha and Eddie putting Naomi through the table, but then Frankie Kazarian ran out to make the save.

Motor City Machine Guns Promo:

They hype up their upcoming match against the Rascals at Victory Road tomorrow night.

PCO and Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

RESULTS: Bully Ray and Steve Maclin defeats PCO and Josh Alexander via pinfall with a low blow then roll up from Bully Ray to PCO!

This Saturday is the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling.