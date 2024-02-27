Indie Wrestler Patrick Scott Signs With WWE As Writers’ Assistant

WWE has made an interesting addition to its creative team.

The company has hired indie wrestler Patrick Scott. He worked his final match for Premier Wrestling Federation at the Goodbye Crystal Coast event this past weekend, defeating Bojack in a Loser Leaves Town match.

Scott previously worked as an enhancement talent for NXT in 2017 and 2018, as well as for PWF and Deadlock Pro-Wrestling on the independent scene.

Scott confirmed on social media that he has been hired by WWE as a writers’ assistant. He stated, “Yesterday, I left NC as an independent wrestler. Today, I woke up in CT as an employee of @WWE”

He continued, “I have much more to say, but Twitter’s character limit is telling me to take it home. To every single person who has supported me in my 10+ year career, THANK YOU.”

His profile states that he will be an assistant on the SmackDown brand, assisting members of the creative team with their duties.