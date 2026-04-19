Influencer Says He Was Removed From WrestleMania 42 By WWE

Content creator GFed has claimed he was ejected from WrestleMania 42 Night One despite holding a valid ticket and, according to him, causing no disruption inside the venue.

GFed documented the interaction with stadium security on video and shared it across social media, where it quickly gained traction. In the footage, security personnel state that the decision to remove him was not related to any behaviour inside Allegiant Stadium.

According to GFed, he repeatedly asked for a clear reason for his removal, noting that he had not violated any rules during the event. Security did not cite a specific incident, instead explaining that WWE had the authority to make such decisions.

The situation escalated as GFed questioned how he could be removed after purchasing a ticket like any other fan. Security responded by indicating that the directive had come from the top level of WWE security and could not be reversed at the venue.

GFed also requested a direct contact within WWE to resolve the issue in real time but was told that no such option was available on-site. With no explanation provided and no appeal process offered, he was ultimately escorted out of the stadium.

After the video circulated, some users speculated that the removal could be linked to a previous NFL-related ban. GFed publicly denied those claims.

“WrestleMania has nothing to do with the NFL. I have been to events at multiple NFL stadiums since the ban with no issues. Please pay attention to what I’m posting before coming in my comments with assumptions,” GFed wrote.

As of now, WWE has not issued any public statement addressing the situation or clarifying the reason behind the reported ejection, despite security in the video attributing the decision to the company.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates as more information becomes available.

Update: I’m banned from WWE events https://t.co/H5y4TJMWrt — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) April 18, 2026

Here it is. The best POV of getting kicked out of Wrestlemania you'll ever see https://t.co/Ee4cnb03n7 pic.twitter.com/igEfhHe6XR — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) April 19, 2026

You were kicked out because you were informed you were banned by the NFL from all events at allegiant stadium and you know this yet you tried to get in anyways and you got caught. — Kara (@VoidofMalice) April 19, 2026

Wrestlemania has nothing to do with the NFL. I have been to events at multiple NFL stadiums since the ban with no issues. Please pay attention to what im posting before coming in my comments with assumptions — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) April 19, 2026

Context to this kids ban btw pic.twitter.com/mPH1qM2dNl — baloney_and_cheese (@Baloney_and) April 19, 2026

it was either your NFL stadium ban, your ban for trying to stay after the arenas are lockedfor the night, or your ban for trying to access non-public areas. I know what you posted and i also know arena personnel do not need to be honest with whose asking and so do you. — Kara (@VoidofMalice) April 19, 2026