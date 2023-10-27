Injured AEW Star Getting Closer To Returning To The Ring

Wrestling injuries will occur regardless of style, whether it’s a throwback technical style or high flying, with wrestlers taking wild spots in and out of the ring.

AEW has been criticized for its wrestling style, with men more willing to take risks in order to stand out among a sea of talented wrestlers.

Bandido learned what it’s like to be sidelined with an injury while working a match that aired in June on a Rampage episode in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita.

He was initially diagnosed with a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury when he injured his left wrist. Nonetheless, he wanted a second opinion before proceeding with the surgery in July.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while Bandido backed out of a recent independent show, he should be back in AEW soon.

Meltzer stated, “Rey Fenix and Bandido both had to pull out of a show on Masked Republic show on 10/30. Fenix has pulled out of all bookings over the next few weeks. Bandido should be back relatively soon.”