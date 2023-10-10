Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Season Premiere Of WWE Raw

You can officially pencil in a championship contest for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the post-Fastlane episode of the show on Monday night in Omaha, NE., Bronson Reed emerged victorious in a triple-threat title eliminator to earn the next shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Reed defeated Ricochet and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy in the triple-threat title eliminator on this week’s show, and after the victory, it was announced that Bronson Reed will be challenging the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, GUNTHER, next week.

The Bronson Reed vs. GUNTHER bout for the WWE Intercontinental Championship will serve as one of the featured matches for what is being promoted as the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw from Oklahoma City, OK.

