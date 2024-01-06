Interesting Name Has Arrived In Town Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s New Year’s Resolution episode of WWE SmackDown will determine who Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against at the Royal Rumble.

The winner of Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight will face Reigns for the WWE Championship at the PLE later this month.

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will face Michin, and Kevin Owens will face Santos Escobar in the WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals. Logan Paul, the current US Champion, will also make an appearance.

Click here for a possible spoiler on Butch’s mystery partner against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) in tonight’s episode.

According to PWInsider.com, gold medallist Gable Steveson was spotted this afternoon in Vancouver, the site of tonight’s SmackDown. It’s unclear whether he’ll appear on SmackDown.

He had planned to return to amateur wrestling and possibly compete in the 2024 Olympics. He hasn’t appeared on television since last summer, but he has worked a few NXT live events.