Interesting Update On Randy Orton’s Expected WWE Return

Randy Orton is nearing his way back to the ring, with Drew McIntyre turning heel on Monday night during WWE RAW in the build up for Survivor Series.

Orton is expected to join Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes at the Survivor Series PLE next Saturday in Chicago to face McIntyre, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in the Men’s WarGames Match.

Rhodes teased Orton’s return following Monday’s RAW, when McIntyre aligned himself with Judgment by turning on Jey and shaking hands with Rhea Ripley. The future WWE Hall of Famer has been out since last May after undergoing back fusion surgery late last year.

In an interesting update, next week’s RAW on November 20th will take place in the same arena where he last competed in 2022. It’s also 18 months since he last appeared on WWE television.