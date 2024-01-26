International Star Set To Make AEW Debut Soon

All Elite Wrestling is expected to bring in a new talent signing who has been waiting to make their debut for quite some time. This comes after Tony Khan attempted to improve its women’s division by bringing back sidelined stars and signing new ones.

Megan Bayne, a top indie prospect, has been under contract with AEW for several months despite having yet to make her official roster debut. She hasn’t appeared on company television in months, though.

After establishing herself in Stardom, Fightful Select initially revealed in November that she was signed to an AEW contract. She has previously made appearances for TNA Wrestling.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayne should begin working with All Elite Wrestling soon.

Bayne’s last match with Stardom was on January 21, capping a successful run with the promotion. It’s unclear what AEW has planned for her.