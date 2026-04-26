IYO SKY Reacts To WWE Releases In Emotional Message

WWE recently released 23 talents, including several main roster stars such as Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Zoey Stark, Santos Escobar, Alba Fyre, Nikki Cross, Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Apollo Crews, and Joe Gacy.

Top WWE star and former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on the releases. According to SKY, the day of the releases was “really tough,” and she will miss Cross, Vega, Fyre, and Stark.

SKY also made a separate social media post for her former Damage CTRL stablemate and real-life friend, Sane. She expressed feeling heartbroken, as she, like many others, didn’t expect this news.

In her message, SKY acknowledged that Sane had overcome numerous hardships while in America and was one of the most beloved members of the locker room. Despite this setback, SKY is confident that Sane will make her mark elsewhere. She concluded by wishing Sane success and happiness, affirming that their friendship would endure.

SKY wrote, “Yesterday was a really tough day. I want to send them my heartfelt thanks and love. My kind and wonderful friends. @WWENikkiCross, @ZelinaVegaWWE, @KLR_KayLeeRay, @ZoeyStarkWWE. I’m going to miss you all.🥲.”

SKY added, “I understand that everyone, as an athlete, eventually faces a turning point when thinking about their life and career, but I feel so heartbroken that it came at such an unexpected time 💔 Kairi was truly loved by all her colleagues, not just as a performer but as a person.

She was kinder than anyone, a little air-headed in the most endearing way, funny, charming, and my proud best friend. A comrade-in-arms who faced countless hardships in America, shed so many tears, and grew together with me. It’s so hard to accept that Kairi won’t be in the passenger seat of the rental car anymore, but… I’m absolutely certain that with her innate talent and the incredible knowledge and experience she’s gained in WWE, Kairi’s new journey will be something truly amazing.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish for my beloved Kairi’s success and happiness.

I love you so much, Kairi. We’ll be best friends forever and always!”

Sane’s most recent singles match was against SKY, where she pinned the multi-time World Champion.