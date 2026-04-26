Top WWE Merch Sellers At WrestleMania 42 Revealed

WWE held its two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk, known as “The Best In The World,” was the number one merchandise seller at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42. Punk headlined Night Two of the event, facing World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns for the title. The report noted that Punk has had impressive merchandise sales throughout his entire WWE return since late 2023.

The report also stated that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes ranked second among merchandise sellers. Rhodes headlined Night One of WrestleMania, defending his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. He has consistently been a top merchandise seller for several years and often appears at the top of such lists.

Additionally, Danhausen came in third among the top merchandise sellers at Allegiant Stadium during the event. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select previously reported that Fanatics was “blown away” by Danhausen’s merchandise sales. It was noted that his sales necessitated several restocks, leading to the very nice, very evil wrestler being added to Fanatics Fest.

It is important to note that the top merchandise sellers at Allegiant Stadium do not include “generic” WWE, WrestleMania, or replica title belt items.