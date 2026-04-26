Raquel Rodriguez Predicts Money In The Bank Victory In 2026

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Adam Bernard from GiveMeSport about various topics, including her prediction that 2026 will be the year she wins Money in the Bank.

Rodriguez said, “Raquel Rodriguez, this year she’s just she’s undeniable. That’s why because she is undeniable. I don’t deserve to be the Money in the Bank winner. I’ve earned to be a Money in the Bank winner. I’ve earned everything that I have gotten up to this point and more and more. But, you know, um because of other circumstances or whatever may be happening, my timing has had what I would call bad luck. but no more. In 2026, that bad luck is gone. Raquel Rodriguez is going to be on top, baby.”

On her advice for her younger self:

“I think it would be take no kaka for a lack of better words. You know what I mean? I think like Raquel Rodriguez just from naturally being a bigger person came off a little bit soft in the beginning and there’s definitely that want to please other people, but at this point of my life, I’ve realized that the only person I need to please is myself. And so what I would tell a younger Rak Rodriguez is I would be like, ‘Take no kaka. Just don’t take it.”

On whose finisher she would not want to take again:

“Shayna Baszler’s choke. Oh my god. Definitely Shayna Baszler’s choke. She’s amazing. But once she gets that thing on on to you and like I have a bigger neck I think compared to other girls. I can’t tell you how many times I might have like blacked out, you know. But definitely she amazing. She’s that animal, you know. And I’m sure you guys probably already know this, but yes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)