Memphis City Council Approves Street Renaming To Honor Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to receive a unique hometown honor after the Memphis City Council unanimously approved plans to rename a section of street in recognition of his contributions to the city and the professional wrestling industry.

According to the Commercial Appeal, council members voted during the June 9 meeting to designate a quarter-mile stretch of Homer Street near Treadwell Middle School in Lawler’s honor.

The section of roadway located between Given Avenue and Rhea Avenue will become associated with the wrestling legend following the approval. The measure was included as part of the council’s consent agenda and passed without opposition.

At this time, officials have not announced a date for the formal street-renaming ceremony.

Lawler, 76, remains one of the most influential figures in Memphis wrestling history. He rose to prominence throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s as one of the top stars in the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA) and later the United States Wrestling Association (USWA), helping make Memphis one of the most successful wrestling territories in North America.

His impact on the industry earned him induction into both the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of wrestling’s most iconic performers and personalities.

Beyond his in-ring accomplishments, Lawler became known to generations of fans through his long-running role as a WWE commentator, where he formed memorable broadcast partnerships with figures such as Jim Ross.

The honor comes after several challenging years for Lawler from a health perspective.

According to the report, the wrestling legend has suffered three strokes since 2018. During an interview with Action News 5 last year, Lawler revealed that his most recent stroke left him colorblind, adding another chapter to the health battles he has faced in recent years.

Despite those challenges, Lawler remains one of the most beloved figures in Memphis sports and entertainment history, making the street renaming a fitting tribute to a man whose name has been synonymous with the city for decades.

With the City Council’s approval now secured, fans will be awaiting details regarding the official ceremony that will permanently connect a piece of Memphis to one of its most celebrated wrestling icons.