Taz Explains Why He Abandoned His Iconic ECW Look After Joining WWE

For many wrestling fans, Taz’s orange-and-black attire remains one of the most recognizable looks of the ECW era. However, when the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion arrived in WWE, he made a noticeable change to his presentation, trading the signature singlet for a black shirt and black pants accented with orange.

This week, Taz explained the reasoning behind that decision in response to a fan question on Twitter/X.

According to the longtime commentator and former wrestler, the change was entirely his idea and stemmed from a desire to separate his WWE run from the character and image he had established in ECW.

“It was my idea. I’ve said this on my podcast years ago… I did not want my in ring persona tarnished anymore than they tarnished me. Therefore, I wanted to change my complete look before I retired from the ring. I didn’t want them to have that ECW TAZ look on their programming anymore.”

Taz debuted in WWE in early 2000 following a legendary run in ECW, where he became one of the promotion’s most dominant stars. His orange-and-black color scheme became synonymous with the Taz character during that period and was featured prominently on his gear, merchandise, and branding.

While his WWE in-ring career was relatively short compared to his ECW tenure, Taz successfully transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a respected commentator and analyst across multiple wrestling promotions over the years.

Despite his comments about how his wrestling character was handled, Taz made it clear that he remains grateful for the opportunities WWE provided after his in-ring career began winding down.

In a follow-up post, he praised the company for helping him establish a successful second chapter in the industry.

“They gave me a completely second career and they trained me properly for that career which I am forever grateful for.”

Taz would go on to spend many years behind the microphone in WWE before later joining AEW, where he has become one of the promotion’s most recognizable broadcast voices while also managing talent and contributing to on-screen storylines.

Although fans still associate him with the iconic orange-and-black ECW aesthetic, Taz’s comments reveal that the decision to leave that look behind was a deliberate move designed to protect the legacy of the character he built before arriving in WWE.