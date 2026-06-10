Karrion Kross Admits Triple H’s Silence After WWE Exit “Bothered” Him

Former WWE star Karrion Kross has opened up about his departure from the company in 2025, revealing that he never heard from Paul “Triple H” Levesque after his exit—a situation that left him disappointed and searching for answers.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Kross was asked whether Triple H had contacted him following his WWE departure. The former WWE star confirmed that no communication ever took place.

“[So you didn’t hear from him?] No. [Even in the aftermath?] Nope.”

When asked if that lack of contact bothered him, Kross admitted that it did, although he has tried to view the situation from a broader perspective rather than immediately assuming the worst.

“[Does that bother you?] It did. But I try to— I just try to tell myself that there are things going on that are so strange that might not occur to you, that perhaps he’s no longer in a position to speak to the talent anymore once they exit, because I’m not an isolated situation.”

Rather than criticizing WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Kross suggested that there may be factors behind the scenes that fans—and even talent—are not fully aware of.

“And it’s not at all to throw shade at him at all, but like I don’t think anyone understands the nature of his position. I think everyone just thinks he’s just the boss and there’s nothing attached to that.”

Kross went on to speculate that the corporate structure within WWE and TKO Group Holdings may create restrictions that influence how executives interact with departing talent.

“I think there’s a whole new hierarchy of things above him that he has to answer to. And perhaps maybe he’s even told not to contact the talent afterwards.”

While he emphasized that those thoughts are only assumptions on his part, Kross acknowledged that the situation remained difficult for him personally.

“It’s all a lot of maybes, right? But it did bother me. I will tell you, it bothered me very, very much.”

Kross originally returned to WWE in 2022 after Triple H took over creative leadership, with many fans viewing his comeback as a sign that Levesque was a strong supporter of his work. Because of that history, the lack of communication following his departure appears to have been particularly surprising to the former NXT Champion.

Despite expressing disappointment, Kross was careful not to place blame directly on Triple H, instead suggesting that the realities of WWE’s current corporate environment may be more complex than they appear from the outside.

Since leaving WWE, Kross has remained active in professional wrestling while continuing to speak candidly about his experiences within the company. His latest comments offer a rare glimpse into the emotional side of a wrestler’s departure and the unanswered questions that can sometimes follow even after a high-profile run comes to an end.