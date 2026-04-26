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Stephanie McMahon Reveals Surprising WWE Hall Of Fame Insight

By
James Hetfield
-
Stephanie McMahon in WWE
Stephanie McMahon | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Stephanie McMahon appeared on an episode of her podcast, “What’s Your Story?”, where she discussed various topics, including how the McMahon family was never meant to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stephanie McMahon said, “Well, the McMahons were never supposed to be in the Hall of Fame, as I was always brought up. We were characters that were intentionally designed to get other talent over. So it was never about us. And that’s just sort of like ingrained in my brain.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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