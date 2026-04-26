Jim Ross Discusses Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed Brock Lesnar’s legacy during an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “I knew he was that special, Conrad. My God — I mean, just look at him. And he carried himself like a champion. He’s a big brute, he’s intimidating-looking. But he didn’t wanna milk cows all his life. He he wanted to make money. Not just money, big money… I paid him more money than I ever paid any rookie. So he was that special.”

On whether he thinks WWE has truly seen the last of Lesnar:

“Have we seen the last of Brock Lesnar? Hell no. No way. Have we seen the last of Brock Lesnar as a semi-recurring character on TV? I think so. But I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him. For WrestleMania next year or major events, they’ve got somebody that they — it’s just a crazy world, man. You can’t — with all those financial oriented guys investing in the company and owning piece of this and piece of that, whatever it may be. They’re in it for the cash. And if they project that Brock Lesnar returned to fight Oba Femi, let’s say. I know they fought already. That means nothing to me. If you’re good at what you do for a living, you should be able to do it more often than once and kick ass. And I’m sure those two guys could do that.”

On whether GUNTHER vs. Lesnar should happen at SummerSlam or WrestleMania:

“That’s a match that has to be booked at someplace soon… I don’t see that before [WrestleMania]. That’s a WrestleMania match, not SummerSlam, not Royal Rumble. It’s a WrestleMania match. It’s already half-assed built. It’s like building a castle. Now you’re just putting the finishing touches on it, because the foundation is laid… That’d be a Wrestlemania match in my view t year’s WrestleMania. And it would sell like a sumbitch, especially in Minneapolis, where Lesnar calls home.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)