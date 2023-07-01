Iyo Sky Wins 2023 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

2023 now has its’ Mrs. Money In The Bank.

Iyo Sky emerged victorious in the women’s ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Damage CTRL member out-lasted Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Trish Stratus to become the 2023 Mrs. Money In The Bank winner.

With the victory, Iyo Sky now owns the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase, which guarantees her a shot at any title of her choosing at any point in the future.