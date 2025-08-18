Jacob Fatu Expresses Desire To Face Jeff Hardy

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu recently opened up about a potential alliance with Roman Reigns and The Usos to take on Solo Sikoa’s MFT faction, as well as dream opponents he hopes to face in the future.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Fatu was asked about the idea of teaming with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a blockbuster showdown, possibly at Survivor Series—against Solo Sikoa’s group.

Fatu admitted he hadn’t thought about the scenario before, but he lit up at the possibility: “Yeah, bro, you know, we just split, but, uh, I never even thought about that. But, man, bro, that dude, man, that do sound good, because obviously, bro, your boy needs some help, right? No, but hey, man, I never thought about that, man. But, uh, it will be good once again…I mean, that would be a special moment for me. I mean not for me, but everybody. But nah, that never crossed my mind though.”

Beyond The Bloodline storyline, Fatu was asked about dream matches he’d like to have. Without hesitation, he named Jeff Hardy, a wrestling icon with legendary runs in WWE, TNA/Impact, and AEW: “Jeff Hardy, man, I want to have a match with Jeff. Man, one of the dopest. Man, yeah. I mean, Jeff.”

He also revealed his admiration for former WWE Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion Tajiri, adding: “I’m a huge fan of Tajiri.”

Fatu reflected on the wide variety of talent in WWE today, praising the versatility of the roster and recalling advice he received about adapting to different styles in the ring: “Man, eventually, obviously, all the gentlemen here, man, you know, everybody here, because everybody’s a great worker. You know, I was very blessed to even work with Boston’s own man, Carmelo Hayes. Andrade Ciampa, Johnny. I mean, you know, I used to watch these cats… Man, there’s a lot of cats, though, you know. my uncle taught us…you got to learn how to gel with everybody if you want to really know how to move around here. So just anybody.”

Interestingly, Fatu’s comments come just as the possibility of a Bloodline reunion is starting to take shape on WWE television. On the August 15 edition of SmackDown, Fatu teamed with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn to defeat Solo Sikoa and the MFT members JC Mateo and Tonga Loa in a six-man tag team match. With Jey Uso currently on Raw and Roman Reigns expected to return soon as part of his ongoing feud with The Vision, the inter-family conflict continues to be one of WWE’s most compelling storylines.

You can watch Jacob Fatu’s full interview below.