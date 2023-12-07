Jacob Fatu On If Solo Sikoa Could Be The One To Dethrone Roman Reigns

Former MLW star Jacob Fatu recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including how watching what Solo Sikoa and John Cena did at Crown Jewel damn near brought tears to his eyes.

Fatu said, “I watched it live when it was going on, on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso, and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he’s wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We’re all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, damn near brought tears to my eyes. It’s the business that we love to do. It’s the business that changed our lives. It’s the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it’s Crown Jewel. F**k it, it’s John Cena, baby.”

He also talked about if Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

“That’s a little hard, man. Because Roman, that’s the uso. That’s big dog, that’s Big Uce. That’s big bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it’s kind of hard to call. The way that they’re going, and how they are, I don’t know. It’s kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I’m gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don’t know, man. I can’t call it, brother.”

