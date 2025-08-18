Jacob Fatu Opens Up About Accidental Botch Involving LA Knight

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu recently opened up about the physical demands of professional wrestling and shared a story about a move that went wrong during an encounter with LA Knight. Known for his explosive offense and high-flying ability, Fatu admitted that even the most skilled performers can sometimes have a slip-up in the ring.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Fatu was asked if he had ever connected with an opponent “a little too hard” by accident. Without hesitation, he recalled a moment where a backflip against Knight did not land as intended.

Fatu explained, “Oh, man. So, I mean, I think I back flipped on Knight’s face before I did, yeah, I Back Flip man, man, man, man, my whole knee came down.”

During the execution of the maneuver, Fatu’s knee connected with Knight’s face instead of the targeted area. While acknowledging the mishap, Fatu stressed that accidents like this are rare in his performances.

Fatu continued, “Hey, man, we be having good hey, most of the time I’m on point. It happens. I think I did catch Knight, bro. Damn, I probably should have never said that.”

Fatu and Knight have crossed paths multiple times on WWE programming since Fatu’s main roster debut, though he did not specify when the incident occurred.

At present, both men are on different brands. Fatu is competing on SmackDown, where he is feuding with Solo Sikoa and the MFT faction. Meanwhile, LA Knight is a key figure on Raw and will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31. Knight will battle Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way for the title.