Jacy Jayne On Whether She’s Ready To Move Up To WWE’s Main Roster

Top WWE NXT star and Fatal Influence leader Jacy Jayne spoke with Fox News Digital about various topics, including her journey in WWE NXT.

Jayne said, “I’ve been in NXT for about five years now. I feel like if I got called up two or three years ago, it wouldn’t have ended well. I would have been gone by now. Everybody always loves to say that they’re ready, and in reality, you’re not ready. It takes time to develop. It takes time to get confident and know your craft.”

On whether she’s ready to move up to WWE’s main roster:

“I feel now, I’m ready. I know I can stand in the ring with anybody. I’m not intimidated. I can go with the best. So, I’m ready. Whenever they decide I’m ready, I’m going to be there, and I’m gonna take a spot, and all of them should be ready.”