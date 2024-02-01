Jade Cargill Believes AEW Prepared Her For WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this past Saturday night, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 28 before making it to the final three and eventually being thrown out by Liv Morgan.

Cargill took part in a backstage interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture shortly following the match and talked about a number of topics including how AEW prepared her for WWE.

Cargill said, “I felt like I would have never got a better start other than AEW. That’s me being very honest. The veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown into the water and being able to swim and survive, it’s prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. They have a front office like no other. I’m just ecstatic to be here.”

You can check out Cargill’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)