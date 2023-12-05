Jade Cargill Comments On Her In-Ring Debut In WWE Being Delayed

Jade Cargill recently spoke with The Dallas News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the new WWE signee and former longtime AEW TBS Women’s Champion spoke about her in-ring debut for WWE being delayed.

“So, you want me to reveal what we have in the works it seems like [laughs],” Cargill said. “So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success.”

Cargill continued, “I’ve been on TV in front of thousands of people several times, one thing I know how to do is entertain a crowd. And no one — no one — can say different. I can do that. The WWE Universe knows exactly what they’re doing. I trust them. I believe in this system. And when they see me in that ring, understand, there’s no turning back. [WWE’s] believing in everything I’m doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I’m going to be ready. I’m already ready. But again, it’s on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I’m taking over.”

Check out the complete interview at DallasNews.com.