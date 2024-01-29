Jade Cargill Discusses Special Moment She Had With Bianca Belair In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this past Saturday night, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 28 before making it to the final three and eventually being thrown out by Liv Morgan.

Cargill took part in a backstage interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture shortly following the match and talked about a number of topics including the special moment she shared with “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and how she wants to work against or together Belair down the line.

Cargill said, “We’re going to see what happens.” “I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair.”

“I think she’s phenomenal, she’s a great representation for the African American community. We’re going to make magic, whether we work against or together, we’re going to make magic.”

You can check out Cargill’s comments in the video below.



