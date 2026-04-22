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Jade Cargill Explains Using One-Winged Angel At WWE WrestleMania

By
James Hetfield
-
Jade Cargill in WWE
Jade Cargill | WWE

WWE star Jade Cargill discussed various topics with Adrian Hernandez, including her use of the One-Winged Angel at WrestleMania 42.

Cargill said, “I’ve been saving it for a while. I mean, I my bag is deep. It just has to have a reason behind it, you know? I just can’t pop out stuff, and I thought last night was a perfect time to do it. I think I was a little blindsided there. Got a little cocky and it cost me the match.”

On her match with WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley:

“I’m upset about the loss. But again, I think I blindsided. I think my eyes, like the light got too bright and I got beside myself when I should have just really went for the kill, and was playing with my food. I think we delivered. I think we did what had to be done. I think we hit the button at the end of the match, and I think we took it home.”

On Bianca Belair’s pregnancy announcement:

“It’s amazing. I mean, she works so damn hard. And I think that she deserves all the time off that she can getm and now she’s welcoming a new a child. So, I think that’s amazing for her.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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